District 30 Metro Councilmember Sandra Sepulveda’s TikTok account doesn’t boast a large library, but she makes up for it in quality videos that balance the fun of the attention-span-killing platform with sneaky nudges to get viewers civically engaged. At the very least, it helps Nashvillians know what some of the city’s 40 councilmembers look like. And more importantly, it lets us know who among them knows where Usher was at 7 o’clock, or which ones you can trust in a zombie apocalypse.
Best Political TikTok Account
Sandra Sepulveda
Alejandro Ramirez
Managing editor
