Please Vote Nashville July 2022 copy.jpg

It’s hard to get out the vote in local elections compared to national ones, and this year’s ballots have been dense — with new congressional districts, partisan school board elections and numerous judicial races. It’s a lot to sort, but one of the best guides in the city came out in the July 20 issue of The Contributor. The local street paper, which is sold by uhoused Nashvillians and formerly homeless folks, teamed up with Please Vote Nashville to release a Ballot Breakdown in the paper’s pages, a detailed and illustrated guide to voting assembled by a team of volunteers. Picking up the issue made for a great way to support two worthy causes.

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!