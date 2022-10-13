Almost daily for five months, this account tweeted that the “fully funded, life-saving” bike lanes it’s named for had not yet been designed. Until, finally, on a day in late April, they had. “I am born,” declared @12SBikeLanes on June 9, its most recent and possibly final tweet. The account failed to reach 100 followers but succeeded in its primary mission: to Twitter-shame into existence the inexplicably stalled Metro project along one of the city’s most bike-conducive corridors.
Best Twitter Trolling for Good
12South Bike Lane
Eli Motycka
Staff Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today