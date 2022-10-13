The Feb. 1 floor debate over license plate readers saw a group of progressive councilmembers band together to fight against a drastic expansion of the surveillance state that, like most police interventions, will likely have a disproportionately negative effect on communities of color and low-income neighborhoods. As devastating as this legislative loss was, I couldn’t be prouder of the eight councilmembers who spoke out against the bill on the floor and the 14 who voted no: Bob Mendes, Sharon Hurt, Zulfat Suara, Kyonztè Toombs, Sean Parker, Emily Benedict, Nancy VanReece, Ginny Welsch, Colby Sledge, Freddie O’Connell, Mary Carolyn Roberts, Brandon Taylor, Sandra Sepulveda and Dave Rosenberg.
Best Floor Debate
License Plate Readers
@startleseasily
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today