Results of Metro Council's final vote on license plate readers, Feb. 2, 2022

The Feb. 1 floor debate over license plate readers saw a group of progressive councilmembers band together to fight against a drastic expansion of the surveillance state that, like most police interventions, will likely have a disproportionately negative effect on communities of color and low-income neighborhoods. As devastating as this legislative loss was, I couldn’t be prouder of the eight councilmembers who spoke out against the bill on the floor and the 14 who voted no: Bob Mendes, Sharon Hurt, Zulfat Suara, Kyonztè Toombs, Sean Parker, Emily Benedict, Nancy VanReece, Ginny Welsch, Colby Sledge, Freddie O’Connell, Mary Carolyn Roberts, Brandon Taylor, Sandra Sepulveda and Dave Rosenberg.

