On her YouTube channel Tiny Little Whispers, Jess Owens, an Ohioan living in Nashville, brings together a pair of niche-turned-mainstream interests: true crime and ASMR. I followed TLW long before even realizing its creator was local, but considering her videos’ high fidelity and concise run times (25 minutes, on average), combined with Owens’ measured delivery and, most of all, her ability to tell a compelling story, this is autonomous sensory meridian response with quintessential Nashville professionalism. Like, subscribe and reach back into the vault to learn about Summer Wells, Tabitha Tuders, Nieko Lisi, Laresha and Wanda Walker, and other missing persons with Tennessee ties. Owens may be at her best, though, when tackling cases from her home state. The saga of 29-year-old Tyler Davis’ disappearance from a suburban Columbus mall is both gripping and baffling, and the crimes of serial murderer Shawn Grate are particularly appalling. In an early video explaining the channel’s premise, Owens mentions how, as a kid, she dreamt of being a detective. Hey, it’s never too late for a career change.
Best ASMR-tist
Tiny Little Whispers
Charlie Zaillian
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today