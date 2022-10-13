CeliaGregory-2570.jpg
Photo: Eric England

Commercial-free WNXP has been a game-changer for lovers of indie pop, alternative rock, left-of-center hip-hop and all manner of local music. I enjoy all the station’s DJs but feel a particular kinship with morning host Celia Gregory, a fellow Pavement and Almost Famous devotee who I seem to run into at nearly every show. Tune in between 6 and 10 a.m. on weekdays to practically hear Gregory smile over the airwaves as she describes tunes she plays and the stories behind them.

