Commercial-free WNXP has been a game-changer for lovers of indie pop, alternative rock, left-of-center hip-hop and all manner of local music. I enjoy all the station’s DJs but feel a particular kinship with morning host Celia Gregory, a fellow Pavement and Almost Famous devotee who I seem to run into at nearly every show. Tune in between 6 and 10 a.m. on weekdays to practically hear Gregory smile over the airwaves as she describes tunes she plays and the stories behind them.
Best Radio Voice
Celia Gregory, WNXP
Charlie Zaillian
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today