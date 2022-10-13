We’ve previously profiled Veronica Salcedo, the mastermind behind Nashville Noticias, in the Scene. But her venture has since expanded from a popular (and still informative) Facebook page into a timeslot on Univision while the outlet’s partnership with WPLN continues. Salcedo and her team are seemingly always on site for breaking news and business openings, and they often profile the notable individuals who make up Nashville’s Spanish-speaking communities.
Best Spanish-Language Media
Nashville Noticias
Alejandro Ramirez
Managing editor
