Jerome Moore’s YouTube interviews are premised on his giving an accessible platform to Nashvillians who otherwise don’t get the time, space or questions to talk openly about their corners of the city. After a year in the business and two seasons of his YouTube series Deep Dish Conversations, Moore has established an archive of first-person histories and become the kind of community changer he set out to celebrate. He is also a Black Nashvillian media member who grew up in Middle Tennessee, an underrepresented perspective that informs thoughtful and endlessly valuable interactions that are essential viewing for anyone interested in seeing the city as an ongoing collaboration between well-meaning residents who aren’t yet, but could be, fast friends.
Best YouTube Series
Deep Dish Conversations
Eli Motycka
Staff Reporter
