BON_media22.jpg
Illustration: Lauren Cierzan

Public hearings at the Metro Council can be a monotonous affair. I would know — I’ve watched hundreds of them. But every so often, a speaker is so engaging that you can almost feel the room buzzing with electricity. This year, that speaker was Kelly, a former employee of the People’s Alliance for Transit, Housing & Employment. Channeling the frustration of housing advocates attempting to support displaced residents in a city whose meteoric rise belies deeply rooted inequities, Kelly put the council and the mayor on notice for their failed policies and misplaced priorities. May the next year of public hearings bring fewer NIMBYs and more KELLYs.

