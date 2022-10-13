WPLN needed a news show like This Is Nashville in its lineup. And so far, it seems like the hourlong daily program has really paid off. The station brought on some locals (points!) as producers on the show, and they’ve done a solid job with filling such a hefty timeslot. It’s surely really tough to find panelists each and every day for a show like this, and I’ve been impressed at the mix of known and regularly interviewed Nashvillians and new voices. I also love to apply the show’s title to any small thing I encounter in the city. Coffee takes a little longer because the throng of tourists in front of you can’t decide what they want? Host Khalil Ekulona voice: THIS IS NASHVILLE.
Best Daily News Show
This Is Nashville
Amanda Haggard
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today