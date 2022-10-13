thisisnashville.jpg

WPLN needed a news show like This Is Nashville in its lineup. And so far, it seems like the hourlong daily program has really paid off. The station brought on some locals (points!) as producers on the show, and they’ve done a solid job with filling such a hefty timeslot. It’s surely really tough to find panelists each and every day for a show like this, and I’ve been impressed at the mix of known and regularly interviewed Nashvillians and new voices. I also love to apply the show’s title to any small thing I encounter in the city. Coffee takes a little longer because the throng of tourists in front of you can’t decide what they want? Host Khalil Ekulona voice: THIS IS NASHVILLE.

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!