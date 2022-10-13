BON_media22.jpg
Illustration: Lauren Cierzan

Every alt-weekly’s biggest fear is that, despite painstakingly researched articles and years spent cultivating citywide perspective, most people prefer their entertainment, news, sociohistorical understanding and cultural critique in the form of a relatable meme. Fully aware that mustachioed local Jacob Huff is coming for the Scene, we would like to recognize the contributions of @thetennesseetimes to Nashville’s media landscape. Masterpieces like “Hillsboro Village Dad does not know which Magnet School to send his Subaru to” and a homemade montage about the hypothetical commercial development of Shelby Park set to Bastille’s “Pompeii” will elicit a visceral reaction from any greenway-enjoyer.

