Every alt-weekly’s biggest fear is that, despite painstakingly researched articles and years spent cultivating citywide perspective, most people prefer their entertainment, news, sociohistorical understanding and cultural critique in the form of a relatable meme. Fully aware that mustachioed local Jacob Huff is coming for the Scene, we would like to recognize the contributions of @thetennesseetimes to Nashville’s media landscape. Masterpieces like “Hillsboro Village Dad does not know which Magnet School to send his Subaru to” and a homemade montage about the hypothetical commercial development of Shelby Park set to Bastille’s “Pompeii” will elicit a visceral reaction from any greenway-enjoyer.
Best Avant-Garde Meme Page
@thetennesseetimes
Eli Motycka
Staff Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today