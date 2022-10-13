The Metro Nashville Public Schools board has seen all kinds of parents come and go to speak on hot political talking points like masks or books. Longtime MNPS paraprofessional and Service Employees International Union Local 205 member Honey Hereth, however, has consistently advocated for herself, her fellow MNPS employees and students. She has acknowledged her appreciation of the board — the lineup of which has since changed, following the recent election — and director of schools. But she has also held them accountable to take care of the people they represent by increasing support staff pay. Hereth extended her advocacy to a Metro Council meeting and a state education funding town hall that was held in the MNPS board room, and she wore a tiara while doing it — a true queen.
Best Metro Nashville Public Schools Public Commenter
Honey Hereth
Kelsey Beyeler
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today