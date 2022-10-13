If you like cars, parking lots and large setbacks, avert your eyes. East Nashville Urban Design (@UrbanEastNash) is the Twitter account to follow if you’re a curious and engaged resident of East Nashville or, truthfully, anywhere in the city. Along with a related Facebook page, the account takes followers on mini-tours of Nashville neighborhoods, with photos and commentary about the government and business forces that combined to create the urban fabric of Nashville. If you want to know why our city looks the way it does (or why you can’t get a bike lane in your neighborhood), this is a good place to start.
Best Twitter Account
East Nashville Urban Design
Stephen Elliott
Staff Reporter
