Since starting up in 2020, the Tennessee Lookout has established itself as a sharp-eyed observer of how the state exercises its power in urban and rural areas. Anita Wadhwani’s coverage of Mason, Tenn., exemplifies this mission: Her story on how the Tennessee comptroller tried to convince the majority Black town — located near the future sight of a Ford Motor plant — to dissolve its charter quickly attracted national attention, which continues as the story develops. Photographer John Partipilo also deserves a shout-out for driving out to West Tennessee to document the residents alongside Wadhwani.
Best Watchdog Journalism
Anita Wadhwani’s Mason, Tenn., Coverage
Alejandro Ramirez
Managing editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today