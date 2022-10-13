BON_media22.jpg
Since starting up in 2020, the Tennessee Lookout has established itself as a sharp-eyed observer of how the state exercises its power in urban and rural areas. Anita Wadhwani’s coverage of Mason, Tenn., exemplifies this mission: Her story on how the Tennessee comptroller tried to convince the majority Black town — located near the future sight of a Ford Motor plant — to dissolve its charter quickly attracted national attention, which continues as the story develops. Photographer John Partipilo also deserves a shout-out for driving out to West Tennessee to document the residents alongside Wadhwani.

