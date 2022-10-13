Gem of the Ocean

Whether virtuous or villainous, the ladies were crushing it this summer as Nashville Shakespeare Festival and Kennie Playhouse Theatre once again teamed up to present a marvelous double-header. Both productions were terrific, but it was especially exciting to see such fierce performances from women. Jackie Welch was luminous as the mystical Aunt Ester, and Tamiko Robinson Steele offered a beautifully layered performance as Black Mary in August Wilson’s powerful Gem of the Ocean. Meanwhile, Jamie Herb gave us a worthy heroine as Imogen, and Denice Hicks was a devilish delight as the Queen in Shakespeare’s fast-paced Cymbeline.

