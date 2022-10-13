Nashville Rep made history in January with its outstanding production of Jocelyn Bioh’s School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play. But while the company’s commitment to utilizing a cast and creative team composed entirely of people of color was certainly significant, it was the strength of the all-female ensemble that was most impressive. Director Alicia Haymer assembled a fabulous cast — including Joy Pointe, Tosha Marie, Carli Hardon, Kortney Ballenger, Valicia Browne, Ashley D. Brooks, Tamiko Robinson Steele and Cynthia C. Harris — that made us laugh, while also forcing us to acknowledge serious issues of colorism, classism and pretty-privilege.