There are some shows that just capture a specific moment in time. Cynthia C. Harris’ The Calling Is in the Body did just that — telling the story of Deidre Williams, a vibrant young Black woman who was an early HIV/AIDS advocate in 1990s Nashville. Staged at Actors Bridge Ensemble, this brave new work drew us in with powerful storytelling, along with an immersive pre/post-show experience that included writing prompts, local news clips and more. An emotional deep dive into community and connection, it honored those we lost, while celebrating Williams as the “Patron Saint of Radical Visibility.”