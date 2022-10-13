There are several outstanding downtown institutions where you can take in special historical exhibits year-round — from the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the National Museum of African American Music to the Tennessee State Museum. But our favorite temporary historical exhibition of the past year landed this summer at the Frist Art Museum. Featuring dozens of centuries-old European pieces on loan from Florence, Italy’s Museo Stibbert, Knights in Armor included a breathtaking and immaculate lineup of helmets, swords, suits of armor, rare weaponry and much more. The fine folks at the Frist also lined up a great schedule of events to accompany the display, including a screening of 2021’s fantastic The Green Knight and family-friendly learning activities.
Best Historical Exhibition
Knights in Armor at the Frist Art Museum
D. Patrick Rodgers
Editor-in-Chief
