We’ve noted Vadis Turner several times in the Best of Nashville pages, including as our writers’ pick for Best Artist in 2019. This year, she took her monumental, gridlike “megalith” sculptures to OZ Arts. With Alanna Royale as emcee and DJ, each sculpture acted as a station for some of Nashville’s most compelling performers to do what they do best, including dancers Joi Ware and novel. dance; theatermaker Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva; multimedia artist Gardening, Not Architecture; poet Ciona Rouse and — the cherry on top — blueswoman Adia Victoria, who performed a rocking, intimate set on the OZ stage. There’s hunger in our artistic community for multi-genre collaboration and cross-pollination. It felt like a distinct moment, a tipping point, maybe, toward something monumental. More please.