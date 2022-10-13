Parliament-Funkadelic founder George Clinton has been proclaiming his funkology in the form of painted canvases since the late 1990s. Grooves From the Deep and the Space Math of George Clinton at Cëcret by Cë Gallery in July might have been just another one of those art displays that are far too common in Nashville: An Exhibition by a Famous Musician. Lots of Clinton’s boomer musical peers also make paintings, but where Stevie Nicks and Ringo Starr’s visual art habits feel ancillary to their musical artistry, Clinton’s gallery displays are anchored in a larger multimedia universe that he’s been expanding and exploring for six decades. This exhibition was familiar but fresh, and very, very funky.