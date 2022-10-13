back to the future

The Nashville Symphony’s programming truly offers something for everyone, whether you’re a classical music aficionado or novice, but one of my favorite experiences at the breathtaking Schermerhorn Symphony Center is the ongoing film series. Each year, the Nashville Symphony screens classic films with incredible scores, which are performed live by the symphony orchestra. This summer, the Grammy-winning symphony took on Back to the Future and Alan Silvestri’s cinematic score, with an additional 20 minutes of music added to it. But the fun didn’t start and end in Laura Turner Concert Hall. Guests were greeted by a DeLorean and had the chance to pose in front of an “Enchantment Under the Sea” backdrop. It was a perfect afternoon spent back in time

