Nashville Ballet Young Men
Photo: Eric England

It’s no secret that arts education helps give youngsters a leg up — both in terms of academics and social/emotional development. But Nashville Ballet’s Young Men’s Scholarship Program not only offers specialized training for young men that emphasizes “athleticism, strength, camaraderie and discipline,” it also provides a warm and encouraging community that instills confidence and perseverance. Qualified students receive a full academic year of tuition-free training, followed by the opportunity to earn merit-based scholarships. All that, and it’s just plain fun. 

