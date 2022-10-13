It’s no secret that arts education helps give youngsters a leg up — both in terms of academics and social/emotional development. But Nashville Ballet’s Young Men’s Scholarship Program not only offers specialized training for young men that emphasizes “athleticism, strength, camaraderie and discipline,” it also provides a warm and encouraging community that instills confidence and perseverance. Qualified students receive a full academic year of tuition-free training, followed by the opportunity to earn merit-based scholarships. All that, and it’s just plain fun.
Best Leg Up for Young Dancers
Nashville Ballet’s Young Men’s Scholarship Program
Amy Stumpfl
