Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva has carved out a unique position within the local arts community, consistently turning in polished performances that often defy category. This season alone, she tackled meaty roles for Nashville Opera, Nashville Children’s Theatre, Nashville Rep, The Theater Bug and more. But it’s her ongoing work as a writer and performance artist — which includes Seven and The Darkness and Other Black Things — that reveals Whitcomb-Oliva’s true daring and versatility. Serving up deeply personal explorations that blend original poetry, staged movement and storytelling, she never fails to confront her grateful audience with works that both captivate and challenge.
Best Performing Artist
Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva
Amy Stumpfl
