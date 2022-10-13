I prefer poems to stories, and I don’t like songs or movies to be overly linear and clearly stated. That said, sometimes an artist can catch me by surprise and leave me tangled up in a deftly spun yarn before I realize it. Kevin Guthrie’s A History of Tofu at Julia Martin Gallery literally traced the humble bean curd’s odyssey from hippie health-food-store oddity to Whole Foods hot-bar staple. It was an immersive display of picture stories that managed to make vegetarianism sexy, weird and even dangerous.
Best Narrative Exhibition
Kevin Guthrie’s A History of Tofu at Julia Martin Gallery
Joe Nolan
