The absence of live theater throughout the pandemic made people hungrier for it than ever. So it’s no surprise that when TPAC announced its 2022-2023 Broadway series, the nonprofit sold a record number of season tickets within weeks — 13,888 to be exact. Of course it doesn’t hurt that this season’s lineup is phenomenal and includes seven Broadway shows making their Nashville debut. The season kicked off in July with the return of Hamilton, followed quickly by Aaron Sorkin’s take on To Kill a Mockingbird. But there are still plenty more incredible shows to enjoy this season, including critically acclaimed productions of Hadestown, SIX and Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. Long live live theater