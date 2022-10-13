Led by local advocate and writer M. Simone Boyd and funded by a Metro Public Works grant, the Women of North Nashville project honors Curlie McGruder, Nora Evelyn Ransom, Mary Louise Watson, Willie Mae Boddie and Juno Frankie Pierce. The five women are integral to our city’s history because of their political advocacy and community work in North Nashville. The wood-mosaic murals — fabricated by local studio Maple Built — hang in Elizabeth Park as a testament to the women’s bravery and care for others.