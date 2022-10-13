Sure, Light, Space, Surface was an important art show about an exciting and groundbreaking movement in contemporary art. But the Frist’s exhibition of work from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art was also a hell of a lot of fun. The monumental scale of Norman Zammitt’s 1984 painting and the optical illusion of Robert Irwin’s “Untitled” from 1966-67 set you up for a blockbuster show that got increasingly otherworldly. Just try not to feel like a wide-eyed kid when you’re standing sock-footed inside the Kubrickian Doug Wheeler “Untitled (Light Encasement)” piece from 1968. It was truly a trip, and the best art show I saw all summer.