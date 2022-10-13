Becca Hoback is creating and performing the most exciting choreography in town. A founding member of the contemporary dance collective New Dialect, Hoback reminds us of the potential of movement to make us feel things. In June 2021, she premiered Enactor at OZ Arts — a triptych of solo works choreographed with Ben Green, Ana Maria Lucaciu and Roy Assaf. We enjoy and admire dance, even when we don’t always “get it.” But we really sat up in our seats on this one and noticed others doing the same. The performance was raw and emotional, as if Hoback was creating the choreography right there on the stage — in a good way. She brought that same energy to Kindling Arts Festival with another solo work called “Reprise.” She was clad in tan trousers, a sky-blue V-neck top and white tube socks — you’d think she was on her way to teach P.E. in an all-girls prep school. Instead, she told us all about the dizzying highs and the rock-bottom lows experienced in the life of an artist. Using archival sounds and songs mastered by Clay Steakley, Hoback acted out the artistic cycle of creation, doubt, agony and triumph. At least, that was our take. After all, isn’t that the beauty of art? You may leave the theater with a totally different interpretation of Hoback’s work than your date has. But you’ll both have tons to say on the ride home.