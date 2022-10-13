Peter Pan

Gerold Oliver in Peter Pan: Wendy's Adventures in Wonderland

Despite February’s rather chilly temperatures, Nashville Children’s Theatre managed to warm our hearts with the world premiere of its delightful Peter Pan: Wendy’s Adventure to Neverland. NCT artistic director Ernie Nolan’s book offered a decidedly fresh twist on the classic tale, placing the normally subdued character of Wendy Darling firmly in the driver’s seat. And David Weinstein’s lively score capitalized on the story’s humor, while making the most of more tender moments. There were some really stellar performances — from Amanda Rodriguez, Megan Murphy Chambers, Gerold Oliver, Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva and more. And Jesse Mooney-Bullock’s whimsical puppets added to the high-flying magic.

