In this brainchild of Jessika Malone and Daniel Carter, a ragtag group of misfits enters the ring at Princess Daddy’s Fight Night & Karaoke. All is going according to plan with Daddy’s crew until King Baby — played by the fantastic Blake Holliday — comes on the scene. Past betrayals rise to the surface, allies are rendered enemies, and the hits (and songs) keep coming thanks to Diego Gomez’s fight choreography and the crooning vocals of the cast. When Amanda Creech sings “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” in the finale, she may as well be healing the whole darn world. Gritty and glittery, Bar Fight! shows us that with enough heart, we can carve out a little space of belonging and set up a wrestling ring with our friends.