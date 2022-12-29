Every year on the Scene's music blog Nashville Cream, we publish lots of material that doesn't end up in print. Among other things, there are special online-only Q&As, timely news items that can't wait for the dead-tree edition and short posts on individual tracks or music videos.
It's always interesting to take a look back at the end of the year to see what items drew the most eyeballs. In 2022, much of the news that folks clicked on was related to the upheaval in the independent venue landscape; some of the other popular posts covered the ongoing saga of Morgan Wallen, the rising country star caught on camera using the N-word in 2021; others were notes about the deaths of some much-loved figures in local music. There were also some insightful interviews and a few fun surprises, too.
The time is once again nigh to flip on the flying toaster screensaver here at Cream HQ and head out to celebrate the new year. As we wish you the happiest and healthiest start to 2023, we'll leave you with the 20 posts folks read the most in 2022.
20. Still-Problematic Morgan Wallen Is Among ACM’s Special Achievement Honorees
Country star follows ACM Album of the Year win with ACM Milestone Award
Catching up with the hometown hip-hop hero ahead of his show with Curren$y at Eastside Bowl
18. Nashville Helping Nashville Headed Back to East Park
Benefit concert supporting independent venues set for Memorial Day weekend
17. Cannery Row Lands General Manager
With Cannery's current venues to close, the former Ryman and TPAC official will oversee SoBro's reconfigured complex
16. Kings of Leon Members Buy South Side Warehouse
Band pays $2.2 million for building seemingly to be used as studio, located near La Hacienda
15. AJ Capital Eyes Music Venue for Wedgewood-Houston
Mixed-use development plan submitted for Chestnut Street site near May Hosiery
14. Details Emerge for Project Eyed for 3rd and Lindsley Site
South Carolina development company seeks apartment building on Reagan Way
13. JEFF the Brotherhood, Diarrhea Planet Announce Exit/In Shows [Updated]
Gigs come amid a wave of concerts marking potential end of an era at the venue
12. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss: The Cream Q&A
Catching up with the duo in the wake of their reunion for Raise the Roof and ahead of their stop at FirstBank Amphitheater
11. New Two-Venue Complex Slated for Murfreesboro
Notes Live set to open The Sunset Music Colosseum on the River and adjoining Boot Barn Hall in 2023
10. Jimmy Fallon Sits In With The Stolen Faces at Brooklyn Bowl
Watch the Tonight Show host sing ‘Tennessee Jed’ and ‘They Love Each Other’
9. Bob Dylan Headed to the Mother Church
Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour stop announced for the Ryman
8. Morgan Wallen’s Surprise Opry Appearance Sparks Backlash
Yet again, the country star appears welcomed with open arms
7. Photo of the Week: GZA Plays Speed Chess at Bastion
10-year-old Kyan Washington was one of few challengers to defeat the hip-hop legend on Monday night
6. Cannery Hall Plans 2023 Opening
Renovations continue at former site of Mercy Lounge suite of venues
5. Henry Rollins' LLC Buys Chestnut Hill Commercial Space
Entity associated with the veteran punk pays $2.7 million for Third Avenue property
4. 3rd and Lindsley Considering Relocation
A move is not imminent, but a property redevelopment proposal was submitted to Metro Planning Department
3. Lower Broadway Staple Ernest Tubb Record Shop to Close
Building and business will be sold; building was purchased in 2020
Widely loved journalist, singer-songwriter and Country Music Hall of Fame staffer was 52
Beloved songwriter and painter traced the soul of Music City