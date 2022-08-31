A Chestnut Hill commercial building located near the Nashville City Cemetery has sold for $2.7 million — with 61-year-old musician, spoken word artist and ex-lead singer of SoCal punk band Black Flag Henry Rollins the new owner.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the buyer of the property, with addresses of 1024-1026 Third Ave. S., is an LLC affiliated with Henry Garfield. The LLC shares an address with the local office of artist/musician-focused business management firm Gelfand, Rennert & Feldman. That entity seemingly represents Henry Rollins — who among other endeavors led Black Flag from 1981 to ’85 and the more experimental Rollins Band from 1987 to 2006 — whose legal name is Henry Garfield.
The seller was Robert McTyre, who with wife Wanda McTyre founded HVAC business Nashville AirComfort in 1982. Now based in Pegram, the business previously operated at the just-sold building. The structure seemingly offers no tenant and sits about halfway between downtown to the north and Wedgewood-Houston to the south.
Robert McTyre paid a collective $242,082 for the property in two transactions (one in 1993 and the other in 1999), Metro records show.
Jennifer Rogers, senior advisor with NAI Nashville, represented the seller. Village Real Estate's Maria Bermudez and Betsy Littrell represented Rollins, according to a source.
A version of this post appears at our sister publication Nashville Post.