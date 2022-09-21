In May, a long and fruitful chapter in Nashville music came to an end as the Mercy Lounge suite of venues on Cannery Row closed. Longtime venue proprietor Todd Ohlhauser and new property owner DZL Management, led by Zach Liff, couldn’t come to an agreement on a new lease last fall. Ohlhauser & Co. continue the search for a new space to set up shop.
Not much had been disclosed about plans for the newly vacated space beyond reopening them as venues, with Brent Hyams — whose résumé includes a long tenure at TPAC — as general manager. Word comes today via press release that the site will be renamed Cannery Hall. It will retain the general layout of three venues and a private event space, and following renovations, it’s set to open in 2023, exact date TBA. The smallest venue space will be called Row 1 Stage and have a capacity of up to 325. The next-size-up space, called The Mil, can accommodate 625, while the largest space, called The Mainstage, will hold 1,200. The top-floor private event facility, which can accommodate 380, will be called The Amaranth.
Presumably, these will be the spaces formerly occupied by The High Watt, Mercy Lounge, Cannery Ballroom and ONE, respectively. The release mentions that upgrades include modifications for “better overall venue flow,” in addition to new sound and lighting, bathrooms and more, so some changes could be made. Upgrades to parking, green rooms and other back-of-house elements are also noted. Also pointed out: the complex’s membership in the National Independent Venue Alliance and its pending status as the largest collection of independent venues on one site in the city.
“Music of all genres is woven through the fabric and spirit of our city in a way that makes Nashville special,” Liff says in the release. “Many of today’s biggest stars, songwriters and working musicians, would not have gotten their big break if it wasn’t for independent music venues like Cannery Hall. Our intent is to carry forward the musical legacy of the Cannery and Music City with shows and experiences that build on those legacies and by helping to launch the next generation of musicians whose creativity thrives in independent music venues like the Cannery.”