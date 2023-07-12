The final shows at the Mercy Lounge venue complex (as Nashvillians had known it for nearly 20 years) came in May 2022, followed in September by the most recent news on renovations for the site, now called Cannery Hall. Today, property owner DZL Management has issued a release with updated renderings and photos of the complex under construction, noting that the project is on track to be wrapped in time for the facility to open toward the end of this year.

“Cannery Hall will bring music back to the Station District in just a few short months,” DZL founder Zach Liff says in the release. DZL owns several adjoining properties in the area, including Cummins Station, which the release refers to collectively as the Station District. “Independent venues like Cannery Hall are vital to the cultural fabric of Music City. We’ll be able to take chances on local and emerging artists and help them as they grow their fanbase and play across our multiple stages during different phases of the career.”

The renderings show conceptual drawings of a refreshed entrance, a setup for The Mainstage — that’s the largest room in the complex, aka the former Cannery Ballroom — and a bar for the top-floor event space Amaranth (formerly ONE). The photos show Liff, Cannery Row general manager Brent Hyams and DZL’s executive vice president Ray Waters (who is overseeing the renovation project for the firm) touring the various spaces. From the captions, you’ll note that the former Mercy Lounge space is indeed the one that will be called Row 1, and the former High Watt will be called The Mil.

An exact date for the opening is yet to be announced, but the release notes that the facility is accepting booking inquiries and Amaranth is booking events for 2024.