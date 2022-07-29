AJ Capital Partners is planning a mixed-use two-building development highlighted by a live music venue in Wedgewood-Houston. According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the project will unfold at 446 Chestnut St. and will complement AJ Capital’s nearby Nashville Warehouse Company and May Hosiery Co-op (the latter in which AJC operates its headquarters).

One of the proposed buildings will be given a traditional exterior design, paying tribute to Wedgewood-Houston’s industrial and railyard history. That structure, approximately 109,000 square feet and four stories, will offer a smokestack and feature a 4,500-person-capacity music venue.

The other structure, to rise five floors and 75 feet, will offer a contemporary exterior design and house more than 13,500 square feet of retail space and about 139,500 square feet of office space.

In addition, a two-level underground parking structure (350 spaces), a plaza and small building (2,200 square feet) accommodating merchandise sales and café is planned for the overall 2.5-acre site. The project seemingly has not been given a name.

Chicago-based Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is handling design work, with Barge Cauthen & Associates (land-planning and engineering) and HDLA (landscape architecture) also to participate. The latter two companies are locally based. To accommodate the project, an existing nondescript building (home to no tenant) will need to be demolished.

In January, AJ Capital paid a collective $17.05 million for the two industrial-zoned properties. It is now seeking a preliminary specific plan rezoning and will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Sept. 8.

Officials with AJ Capital could not be reached for comment.

The aforementioned Nashville Warehouse offers an outdoor bandshell component but no live music venue. The residential building of the overall site is now under construction. AJ Capital, which developed the Midtown site of Graduate Nashville hotel, owns the property home to Exit/In and has had other projects in Wedgewood-Houston, also operates an office in Chicago.

