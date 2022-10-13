Possibly the cutest, most memorable expression on a child’s face is pride. That’s all I saw when I brought my daughter to a story time at Metro Animal Care and Control and watched her read her favorite books to the kittens, as if she were the teacher and they were all her fuzzy, mewing students. She counted down the days until her appointment, and considered what books she would bring along days in advance. If you have a young reader who’s also a cat lover, I cannot recommend these events enough. MACC and The Catio both offer regular story-time events — check their websites for details.