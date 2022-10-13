BON_kidsandpets22.jpg
Illustration: Lauren Cierzan

The Theater Bug has always provided a safe haven for local youth to connect and discover their own voices. But in April, this remarkable nonprofit launched an exciting new writing program called The Playground. Designed specifically for middle and high school students, The Playground offers year-round educational programming to help young writers tell their own stories onstage. Directed by Nate Eppler, The Playground already has hosted successful workshops, and future plans include a short play festival and a fully realized production of a student-written play, all presented as part of the Bug’s regular season.

