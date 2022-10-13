Mary Poppins is one of those classic titles that has been handed down from generation to generation. So it was lovely to see so many families coming together to experience Nashville Rep’s gorgeous staging of this charming musical adaptation, which is based on the popular Disney film and the stories of P.L. Travers. Anchored by smart direction from Micah-Shane Brewer, eye-popping design elements, magical flying effects and some truly heartwarming performances, Mary Poppins was indeed practically perfect in every way.