Lacey Maloch of Strays to Baes Pet Portrait Photography has the uncanny ability to capture the essence of your pet. I have three cats who are all very different. None of them is too keen to hang out in a photography studio, even if it is just their own living room transformed. But with some toys, a lot of treats and some tricks of the trade, Maloch brought out the goofy, trusting nature of Frittata, the sullen teenager of Sunnyside, and the tenderhearted spirit of Jasper. Here’s the best part: With Strays to Baes, animals up for adoption are always free. Maloch works with local organizations like SOARescue, Wags and Walks and Saving Stevie to capture adoptable cats and dogs — and sometimes snakes and bunnies! — in their best light. Her bright, colorful portraits pop on social media and pet adoption sites, helping people and pets find each other.