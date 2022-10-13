The coronavirus pandemic arrived just in time for hatching season, and people across the country added backyard chickens to their families. These fluffy-butted birds are more than egg layers. They’re pets, and they happen to be susceptible to a variety of illnesses — not to mention being on the menu for beasts of all stripes. Still, most family vets don’t see chickens, and owners are often stuck with suspect YouTube videos to manage injuries and illnesses. I’ve had my own flock for several years, and as my girls enter their golden years, I’ve finally found a veterinarian who knows chickens. Dr. Corwin at Airport Animal Clinic has practiced veterinary care in zoos, so his knowledge extends beyond that of our beloved vet who cares for our cats. He can treat your bird to excellent care and give you tips for overall flock maintenance and health. He’s informal, smart and straight-talking — just what my ridiculous flock of hens needs.