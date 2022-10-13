There are several great organizations serving LGBTQ youth in Nashville, but one that’s particularly worthy of a shout-out is Oasis Center’s Just Us program. While Oasis Center provides a variety of support systems for young people, its Just Us program focuses on those who identify as LGBTQ. Just Us provides lots of resources for LGBTQ youth and their families, from group meetings to individual support and more. These resources are free, and while some are in-person, others are available online, meaning more young people can connect with the support they need.