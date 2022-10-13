PlazaMariachi-7511.jpg
Eric England

Plaza Mariachi is a feast for the senses. There’s great food, music, dancing and shopping, plus a killer indoor playground — it should be a regular stop for your rainy (or extremely hot) days. On Saturdays, there are often special kids’ events like story time, face-painting, dancing and more. And if it does happen to be nice outside, Plaza often expands the festivities out into its front parking lot. But even without a special event, a trip to Plaza Mariachi is worth the drive on any day of the week.

