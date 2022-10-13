Plaza Mariachi is a feast for the senses. There’s great food, music, dancing and shopping, plus a killer indoor playground — it should be a regular stop for your rainy (or extremely hot) days. On Saturdays, there are often special kids’ events like story time, face-painting, dancing and more. And if it does happen to be nice outside, Plaza often expands the festivities out into its front parking lot. But even without a special event, a trip to Plaza Mariachi is worth the drive on any day of the week.
Best Rainy-Day Activity
Plaza Mariachi Saturdays
Elizabeth Jones
Art Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today