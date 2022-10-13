The Pet Issue 2019: The Gentle Barn

Minnie Mae

 Photo: Eric England

Located less than an hour southeast of downtown Nashville, animal-rescue outpost The Gentle Barn is home to an array of special critters, many of whom were rescued from situations of abuse or neglect. The Christiana, Tenn., grounds are open to visitors on Sundays ($20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 2 to 12), meaning you and your brood can rub shoulders with Lolli the disabled goat, say howdy to Luke Skywalker the turkey, and give tummy scratches to big, beautiful Henry the pig, an absolute unit. The Gentle Barn also offers a variety of private tours and field-trip programming — see gentlebarn.org for details.

 

Like what you read?


Click here to make a contribution to the Scene and support local journalism!