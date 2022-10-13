In the animal-rescue world, people like to scrunch their noses at folks who surrender their pets. But the reasons they do so are often complex and heartbreaking, like losing housing, fleeing domestic violence, falling ill, receiving treatment for addiction and being temporarily incarcerated. That’s where crisis-fostering comes in. Pawster Nashville was formed in 2020 to help people facing a dramatic life change avoid surrender. The organization relies on volunteers to provide temporary foster care for dogs and cats, and connects their owners to resources to help them through a difficult time. When these pet parents are settled again, they take their beloved animals home. Pawster is committed to inclusivity and has a Spanish-language interpreter — so they can help more Nashvillians (and their animals) who need it.