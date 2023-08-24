For our fifth annual Road Trip Issue, we at the Scene dispatched correspondents on fact-finding missions in five areas within a day’s drive of Nashville — Cincinnati; Hattiesburg, Miss.; Mammoth Cave National Park; Rugby, Tenn.; and Blue Ridge, Ga. What follows are rundowns of what to do and where to stay in each of these nearby locales, complete with tips for dining, entertainment, sightseeing and more. We’ve also got a roundup of some of the region’s best theme parks.

Need more recommendations for a quick getaway? Check out our past Road Trip Issue installments (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), where we give you tips for weekend sojourns to Red River Gorge, Ky.; Birmingham, Ala.; Shawnee National Forest; Bardstown, Ky.; Oxford, Miss.; Tupelo, Miss.; Columbus, Ind.; and much, much more.

See you on the road, and safe travels!

+3 Road Trip Issue 2023: Cincinnati, Ohio It’s North and South. It’s Greek and German. It’s pints and parks and pork. Here’s how Cincinnati mixes everything up just right.

+3 Road Trip Issue 2023: Rugby, Tenn. The locals in this strange, historic East Tennessee town are more interesting than the ghosts

+5 Road Trip Issue 2023: Hattiesburg, Miss. Art pops up in unexpected spots in the Magnolia State’s creative gem

+3 Road Trip Issue 2023: Mammoth Cave National Park Come for a Kentucky cave tour, stay for a delightful country getaway