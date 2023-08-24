For our fifth annual Road Trip Issue, we at the Scene dispatched correspondents on fact-finding missions in five areas within a day’s drive of Nashville — Cincinnati; Hattiesburg, Miss.; Mammoth Cave National Park; Rugby, Tenn.; and Blue Ridge, Ga. What follows are rundowns of what to do and where to stay in each of these nearby locales, complete with tips for dining, entertainment, sightseeing and more. We’ve also got a roundup of some of the region’s best theme parks.
Need more recommendations for a quick getaway? Check out our past Road Trip Issue installments (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022), where we give you tips for weekend sojourns to Red River Gorge, Ky.; Birmingham, Ala.; Shawnee National Forest; Bardstown, Ky.; Oxford, Miss.; Tupelo, Miss.; Columbus, Ind.; and much, much more.
See you on the road, and safe travels!
It’s North and South. It’s Greek and German. It’s pints and parks and pork. Here’s how Cincinnati mixes everything up just right.
The locals in this strange, historic East Tennessee town are more interesting than the ghosts
Art pops up in unexpected spots in the Magnolia State’s creative gem
Come for a Kentucky cave tour, stay for a delightful country getaway
This idyllic mountain getaway has scenic hiking and white-water rafting — but also chimps and Sasquatch
Searching for the best theme parks within driving distance of Nashville