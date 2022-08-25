For our fourth annual Road Trip Issue, we at the Scene dispatched correspondents on fact-finding missions in five nearby areas within a roughly four-hour drive of Nashville — Columbus, Ind.; Bloomington, Ind.; Bowling Green, Ky.; Sevier County, Tenn.; and Dahlonega, Ga. What follows are rundowns of what to do and where to stay in each of these nearby locales, complete with tips for dining, entertainment and more. We’ve also got a roundup of five Middle Tennessee rivers perfect for a late-summer float, kayak or canoe trip.
Need more recommendations for a quick getaway? Check out our past Road Trip Issue installments (2019, 2020, 2021), where we give you tips for weekend sojourns to Red River Gorge, Ky.; Birmingham, Ala.; Shawnee National Forest; Bardstown, Ky.; Oxford, Miss.; and much, much more.
Safe travels!
Big-city cuisine and plenty to see in a place with a small-town feel
Embrace the campiness of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville
Experiencing the Georgia Gold Rush and a burgeoning wine country in the mountains of North Georgia
Bookstores, basketball and sex add oomph to a college town
Our appraisals of the Buffalo, Cumberland, Duck, Harpeth and Red rivers