For our fourth annual Road Trip Issue, we at the Scene dispatched correspondents on fact-finding missions in five nearby areas within a roughly four-hour drive of Nashville — Columbus, Ind.; Bloomington, Ind.; Bowling Green, Ky.; Sevier County, Tenn.; and Dahlonega, Ga. What follows are rundowns of what to do and where to stay in each of these nearby locales, complete with tips for dining, entertainment and more. We’ve also got a roundup of five Middle Tennessee rivers perfect for a late-summer float, kayak or canoe trip.

Need more recommendations for a quick getaway? Check out our past Road Trip Issue installments (2019, 2020, 2021), where we give you tips for weekend sojourns to Red River Gorge, Ky.; Birmingham, Ala.; Shawnee National Forest; Bardstown, Ky.; Oxford, Miss.; and much, much more.

Safe travels!