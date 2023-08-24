Having traveled to Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge so often over the past few years, I forgot what it’s like to have a mountain vacation that doesn’t include a barrage of kitschy and outrageous attractions. Blue Ridge, Ga., helped me remember. The North Georgia town — not to be confused with Blue Ridge Parkway, which stretches from Virginia to North Carolina — is a roughly four-hour drive southeast of Nashville. The mountain town’s beautiful landscape and laid-back energy provide a relaxing atmosphere for a quick getaway.

Stay

As with any mountain vacation, a cabin with a view is the ideal lodging. There are lots of cabin rentals, a Hampton Inn in the downtown area, cottages for rent on the Old Toccoa Farm (which is also home to a golf course) and more. I rented an Airbnb in Cherry Log, which is a little less than a half-hour drive from the downtown area. Most of that drive is spent getting up and down the mountain — leagues more enjoyable than a 25-minute drive in Nashville traffic, so don’t let a little distance deter you. As always, when using booking sites like Airbnb or Vrbo, seek positive reviews to ensure safety and cleanliness. If you’re staying up in the mountains, make sure your car is equipped to handle steep roads and loose gravel. Download a map to where you’re going in case you run into reception issues, and prioritize arriving before dark on the first go-round so you can familiarize yourself with the area. There are plenty of camping opportunities for more outdoorsy and affordable options. If I had to choose a spot, I’d probably camp alongside Lake Blue Ridge at the Morganton Point Campground and Recreation Area.

Do

Take advantage of stunning landscapes by spending as much time outdoors as possible. The city’s website is an excellent starting point for all kinds of activities, from wine tasting to white-water rafting. There are tons of outdoor recreational opportunities within an hour’s drive of Blue Ridge. The Southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail (which shares a starting point with the shorter, 300-mile Benton MacKaye Trail) is just under an hour away — but you don’t have to drive that far to hop on them, as there are access points closer to town. There are several river activities to engage in, like swimming and rafting. The city website has great maps for finding nearby hiking trails, waterfall hikes and river access points like Horseshoe Bend Park. In nearby Morganton, you can even hike at Project Chimps — a sanctuary for former research chimps. The company suggests a $2 donation for the hiking trails, but don’t expect to see chimps on the trail — you’ll probably hear them, though. You can also buy more in-depth tours and experiences with the chimps.

North Georgia is bear country — and also, maybe, bigfoot country. EXPEDITION:BIGFOOT! The Sasquatch Museum is based in Blue Ridge. If you have any encounters on your trip (or elsewhere), you can report them to the museum, which is an active research and reporting center. I would’ve given anything to look inside the locked mini-fridge that had a biohazard sticker and a folded piece of printer paper that read: “Hair, DNA, Blood Samples ONLY.” Did the museum strengthen my belief in Sasquatch? I really want to say yes, but I just can’t. But was it worth the $8 entry fee? Absolutely. The museum shares a parking lot with the Georgia Pinball Museum, which is full of vintage pinball machines and electromechanical games. In downtown Blue Ridge, pinball-heads can also check out Vertigo Pinball, which has food and craft beers.

Downtown Blue Ridge is beautiful, and you could easily spend a day exploring it. While the area caters to tourists, it’s not overly developed and has lots of character. It appears to be very pet-friendly, too. Rin Tin’s Barks & Brews Cantina has a restaurant, a bar and a “dognasium,” which is an indoor doggie playground that offers day passes so you can leave your pup behind while you explore. Roosters strut freely around the area. One of them is named Oscar.

The area also features antique stores, gift shops, a record store, a comic book shop, an escape room and more. You can browse local and visiting art installations for free at the Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association, located in an old courthouse. I enjoyed Huck’s General Store, which is bursting with bulk candy as well as mountain-centric books, toys, T-shirts and souvenirs. I bought a deliciously spicy Huck’s brand hot sauce and a cookbook that includes recipes for roasted possum and squirrel with grits. Whether or not I muster up the courage to try them remains to be seen, but in the meantime I’ll be making the mountain hoe cakes and green-tomato pickles.

There are myriad food and drink options downtown. For a caffeine boost, stop by Das Kaffee Haus or Tupelo Tea. Those in need of a quick snack can choose from a couple of candy stores, or stop by Blue Ridge Jerky. We grabbed appetizers at The Blue Coyote, which lands somewhere between a sports bar and a dive bar, and a band was setting up to play while we ate. Later, we enjoyed Harvest on Main — the delicious smell coming from the restaurant drew us in, though we had to wait for a while to get a table. Make a reservation. The cocktails were good, and the menu had a considerable offering of vegetarian options. I was intrigued enough to order the Three Onion and Apple soup, which is basically a riff on French onion soup that works surprisingly well. Per the recommendation of our waiter, I ordered a honking Duroc Pork Chop. The maple-bourbon glaze and the “drunken” raisin jam made it a very sweet dish. We also tried the Serenity Garden Cafe for lunch, where offerings range from soups and sandwiches to smothered chicken and liver and onions. The chicken salad sandwich I ordered was solid, served with a fat, juicy tomato slice and fresh leafy lettuce. The staff was charming, and the restaurant has an idiosyncratic little gift shop. The tables were, for some goofy reason, adorned with flamingos and pineapples glued to (clean) flip-flops.

Among the city’s largest attractions is the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway. It offers a great opportunity to explore the outdoors without having to hike. The historic railway takes folks on a two-hour, 26-mile journey that follows the Toccoa River from downtown Blue Ridge to McCaysville, Ga., and Copperhill, Tenn. — sister towns that straddle the state line. Pay a little extra and enjoy a two-hour layover to explore them. Our car’s guide explained the history of the railway and the area, pointed out notable landmarks, prepared folks for upcoming photo opportunities, and described the breeds and personalities of the dogs that chase the train from their yards. There are several cars you can choose from, including open-air and closed coaches, which include “premier” and disabled-accessible options. There’s also a restroom and concessions cars for all your mid-railroad needs. The availability of each car varies depending on the time of the year, so check out your options in advance — and don’t wait to buy your tickets. They often sell out.