Nashville's energy in 2022? In a word ... chaotic. Longtime independent music venues changed hands, businesses shuttered, and protests were met with counterprotests. Luckily for us, the Scene's excellent photographers were there to capture the action.
Below find a dozen of our favorite photographs from the year, as selected by Scene art director Elizabeth Jones — with some context and commentary from yours truly.
In February, then-culture editor Erica Ciccarone profiled longtime downtown shopping mall the Arcade with a cover story. Though change has now come to the arcade, Erica's story — along with photographer Eric England's shots — captured what made the spot an Old Nashville icon.
Also in February, arts editor Laura Hutson Hunter spoke to Nashville artist LeXander Bryant about his Frist exhibit Forget Me Nots. Photographer Daniel Meigs' accompanying cover shot of Bryant was among our favorites of the year.
In May, hundreds of Nashvillians gathered downtown in protest of the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion portending the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Scene photog Hamilton Matthew Masters was there to capture some striking images of the pro-life demonstration.
Also in May, longtime Scene contributor Lance Conzett took a deep dive on Nashville's thriving hip-hop scene, at the core of which is collective Six One Trïbe. Eric England got some killer shots.
In the spring, Nashville said goodbye to a beloved local venue as we know it — the Cannery complex, which included Cannery Ballroom, The High Watt and Mercy Lounge. Lilly Hiatt and friends hosted a farewell show at the venue in March, and Hamilton Matthew Masters captured the scene.
In his first cover story for the Scene, staff reporter Eli Motycka explored a troubling longtime trend in Nashville's 12South neighborhood — an exodus of historically Black congregations, a late step in a long process of economic and social change.
In late July, fundamentalist Christian organization Operation Save America rallied at the state Capitol to promote their assertion that the Supreme Court didn't go far enough in overturning Roe v. Wade. The zealots were met by counterprotesting pro-choice Nashvillians, and freelance photographer Ray Di Pietro got some great photos of the action.
In the summer, I had an idea that panned out well but gave the Scene staff collective indigestion: a cover story about Nashville's most indulgent bites. Our cover model was the Mac-and-Cheese Weenie (one of multiple mac-and-cheese dishes) from East Side institution I Dream of Weenie. She's a beaut.
Hundreds of Nashvillians gathered downtown in the fall to show their support for the people of Iran, speaking out against the death of Mahsa Amini and others killed during protests in the country. Ray Di Pietro attended the Stand Up and Support the People of Iran rally, where — as usual — he got several powerful photographs.
Much as with the above-mentioned Cannery complex, the folks behind beloved Rock Block venue Exit/In said farewell this year with a suite of great shows. Among them were two nights from reunited punk-popsters Diarrhea Planet — who forever and always inspire stage dives, crowd surfing and onstage pile-ons.
Earlier this month, Scene music editor Stephen Trageser put together a massive Year in Music issue, which looked back at all the great music stories of Nashville in 2022. Our cover gal for the issue was up-and-coming roots star Sierra Ferrell, who also spoke with contributor Brittney McKenna.
And finally, a bonus: In March, Tennessee once again celebrated Ag Day on the Hill — an annual tradition honoring the state's agriculture industry. Shooting for our then-sister publication Williamson Home Page, Hamilton Matt Masters got an absolutely incredible photograph of Gov. Bill Lee — who fancies himself a cattle farmer — milking a cow.