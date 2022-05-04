Several hundred pro-choice demonstrators gathered outside the newly opened Fred D. Thompson Federal Building and Courthouse in Nashville on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after a leaked opinion from the United States Supreme Court spelled doom for federally protected abortion rights.
The bombshell reporting by Politico sparked protests outside of the United States Supreme Court Building in Washington, D.C., on Monday night in the hours after the story broke. Dozens of protests popped up across the nation on Tuesday. The protest in Nashville was peaceful and featured remarks from numerous local activists, as well as Nashville Mayor John Cooper, who vowed to fight for women’s reproductive rights.
The demonstration also included personal testimonies from women in the crowd who spoke of their own experiences with abortions and reproductive health care.
While mostly peaceful, the demonstration was the target of some heckling and harassment from passersby, including one man who yelled at the group before leaving and later returning to the courthouse grounds.
That man, later identified as 57-year-old Craig D. Cathcart, was arrested by Metro Nashville Police Department officers and charged with assault after he allegedly touched a woman’s breast while he was heckling a group of people, in an act of self-described “counter-protesting.”