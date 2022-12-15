By and large, the music ecosystem in Nashville and the music business around the world were operating at full tilt in 2022, and overall, things felt closer to “normal” than they’ve been since the pre-pandemic days of 2019. If nothing else, the rapid-fire array of happenings was a reminder that the goal is to make the next “normal” better than what we had before — and that’s going to take some work.

In our annual Year in Music Issue, we talk with multifaceted songsmith Sierra Ferrell, who hit the road hard this year following her late 2021 breakout album Long Time Coming and was named the Americana Music Association’s Emerging Artist of the Year. We also count down our critics’ favorite albums of the year, and take a closer look at outstanding releases in the local rock and hip-hop scenes. We track the ups and downs in country music, and confer a distinguished panel to discuss the state of Black music in Music City. We also remember some of the Nashville musical figures who died, and break down developments in the venue scene, including the closure of the Mercy Lounge complex and Exit/In as we’ve known them for the past two decades. And we get perspective from a wide range of folks in the local music scene in our annual Rock ’n’ Roll Poll.

+2 Year in Music 2022: Talking With Sierra Ferrell Catching up with the multihyphenate songsmith about extensive touring, establishing yourself as a new artist and much more

+10 Year in Music 2022: Top Local Albums Critics’ Poll From Namir Blade and Six One Trïbe to Amanda Shires and Twen, here are our favorite local LPs of the year

+2 Year in Music 2022: The Year in Hip-Hop From crews like BlackCity, Six One Trïbe, and Third Eye & Co. to Mike Floss, R.A.P. Ferreira and beyond, great rap releases are in abundance

+4 Year in Music 2022: A Nashville Black Music Roundtable Talking with Rashad tha Poet, Erica Hayes Schultz, Jason Eskridge and Shannon Sanders about the state of Nashville jazz, blues, R&B and more

+7 The 2022 Rock ’n’ Roll Poll The local music scene on the local music scene

+2 Year in Music 2022: The Year in Ven-News Major changes marked this year, including the end of Exit/In and Mercy Lounge as we’ve known them

+5 Year in Music 2022: Rock Around the Calendar! A year to remember in local rock featured releases from Jack White, The Black Keys, Soccer Mommy, Ariel Bui and many, many more